Russia aims to produce 2.5 mln vehicles annually by 2035 — Industry Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia aims to reach annual production of 2.5 mln vehicles with domestic brands accounting for 80% of the market by 2035, Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Albert Karimov said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"Of course, from the industrial standpoint, we are proceeding from production volumes and expect, in line with this version of the strategy, to reach output of 2.5 mln vehicles per year by 2035. In fact, we held extensive discussions and evaluated various options with colleagues – and under the target scenario we are setting this goal for ourselves. At the same time, we also expect to increase the share of domestically produced vehicles on the market to 80%," he said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.