US businesses have yet to see easing of sanctions pressure on Russia — AmCham chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. US businesses have yet to see a relaxation of sanctions pressure on Russia despite US President Donald Trump’s desire to improve relations with Moscow, AmCham Russia President and CEO Robert Agee told TASS.

"The majority of our companies have remained in Russia and are operating well and successfully. <…> There are many companies in our delegation this year, much more here [at SPIEF]. We haven’t seen [any easing of sanctions] yet. Despite the fact that Mr. Trump wants to improve relations with Russia, the sanctions have not changed much. I think these sanctions will continue until the end of the conflict," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Agee said earlier that American businesses have been operating in Russia for many years, some big brands have left, but most US companies continue to operate in the country.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.