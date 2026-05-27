Bank of Russia buys $16.88 mln worth of yuan with settlements on May 26

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan on the domestic market with settlements on May 26, 2026, totaling 1.2 bln rubles ($16.88 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlements on May 25 also amounted to 1.2 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the Moscow Exchange currency section using the yuan-ruble instrument.