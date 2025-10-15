Lavrov rules out Russia joining forces with anyone against China

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia will not gang up on China, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the newspaper Kommersant.

"Russia will not unite with anyone against anyone, especially against the People's Republic of China. I don't know where someone could even get such an idea," the minister said.

He noted that Russia and China have a solid contractual and legal framework, which clearly shows the relations are aimed at "supporting each other, helping each other to strengthen the economy, defense capability and strengthen positions in the international arena."

When asked about the possibility of a trilateral agreement on strategic stability, Lavrov pointed out that China has its own position. "China says they are not ready, they are not at the stage of developing their strategic potential, and they are still far from parity. We respect this position," he stressed.