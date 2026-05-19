Russian coal exports down 0.4% in Q1 to 34.9 mln tons — energy ministry

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Coal exports from Russia decreased by 0.4% in January-March 2026 year-on-year to 34.9 mln tons, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said.

"As per the Central Dispatch Office, exports amounted to 34.9 mln tons in the first quarter of 2026, down by 127,000 tons, or 0.4% compared to 2025," he told reporters.

Islamov told TASS earlier that the Russian Energy Ministry intended to maintain coal production and export volumes at last year’s levels of 440 mln tons and 211 mln tons, respectively.

Russia’s eastbound coal exports totaled 118.2 mln tons last year, which is 6.1% higher than in 2024. Southbound coal exports increased by 20.2% to 20.5 mln tons.

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said earlier that coal exports from Russia in 2025 increased by 7% year-on-year to 211 mln tons.