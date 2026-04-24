Serbia, Russia intend to expand economic cooperation despite external pressure — minister

BELGRADE, April 24. /TASS/. Serbia and Russia intend to expand trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation, despite external pressure, Nenad Popovic, Serbian minister without portfolio in charge of international economic cooperation said when opening the 21st meeting of the intergovernmental committee between the two countries.

"First, I would like to emphasize the importance of intergovernmental committee meetings as one of the key mechanisms for monitoring, improving, and developing both bilateral trade and economic cooperation and comprehensive bilateral relations," he noted.

As Popovic noted, further confirmation of the intensification of bilateral contacts was the holding of the first Serbian-Russian Business Forum, which brought together over 200 participants from Serbia and Russia, including representatives of government institutions, business, the financial sector, and experts from various fields.

Speaking about the political dimension of cooperation, he noted the historical closeness of the two countries. According to the minister, "the fraternal Serbian and Russian peoples have always been on the right side of history, bravely and selflessly fought against Nazism, and made the greatest sacrifices for freedom."

Popovic also expressed gratitude to Moscow for its support for Belgrade.

"We are grateful to Russia and President Vladimir Putin for their consistent and ongoing support for Serbia in defending our territorial sovereignty and integrity, especially when it comes to Kosovo and Metohija," he said.

He recalled that the recent talks between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Putin "confirm the continuity of bilateral relations."

"And high-level trust provides additional impetus for the development of cooperation," Popovic noted.

Energy and economy

The minister pointed to ongoing external pressure aimed at undermining relations between Serbia and Russia.

"However, we are bound by a deep historical friendship, cultural and spiritual ties, and a tradition of mutual support," he stressed.

Popovic stated that the parties intend to set specific goals for developing cooperation in the interests of both countries. He placed particular emphasis on energy cooperation, saying that "Serbia has always needed, and continues to need, cheap Russian gas and oil to ensure supply stability, security for the economy and citizens, and industrial growth."

"Serbia receives gas from Russia at the most favorable prices and under the best conditions, and most importantly, it has guaranteed supply volumes, which is a crucial factor in energy stability," Popovic stated.

The minister also cited key economic indicators.

"Despite the crises, we entered this year with a GDP growth forecast of 3%. Unemployment is at a historic low, foreign exchange reserves are around 29 billion euros, and public debt remains consistently below 50%," he said.

Popovic added that Serbia remains "the absolute regional leader in attracting foreign direct investment." "And our foreign trade turnover last year reached 75 billion euros," he stressed, proposing to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental committee in May-June 2027.