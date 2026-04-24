Singapore boosts import of Russian petroleum products amid situation in Middle East — FT

LONDON, April 24. /TASS/. Singapore has sharply increased its imports of Russian petroleum products amid supply disruptions from the Middle East, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported.

In April, the volume of supplies from Russia more than doubled the 2025 average monthly level, according to the publication. The increase is due to the consequences of the conflict around Iran and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Supplies from the Persian Gulf countries fell to 336,000 barrels per day in March and April from 522,000 at the start of the year, while Russian supplies rose to 585,000 barrels, with April volumes potentially reaching the highest since 2016, the paper wrote.