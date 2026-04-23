Agreement with oil companies on fuel supplies to be concluded in near future — Novak

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. An agreement with oil companies on fuel supplies to the Russian domestic market must be concluded in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We’re currently preparing agreements (for fuel supplies to the Russian domestic market - TASS) with companies. We’re making certain decisions aimed at stabilizing wholesale prices on the exchange. And in the near future, we’ll need to conclude an agreement with the Energy Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service, and our vertically integrated companies. This is simply work that needs to be completed within the next few days," he said.

Novak previously said that these agreements would be concluded soon, adding that this involved signing a standard agreement.