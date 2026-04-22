Russia’s new car imports rise by 8% in Q1 to 78,100 vehicles — Autostat

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Imports of new passenger cars into Russia in the first quarter of 2026 increased by 8% year-on-year to 78,100 vehicles, according to a presentation by Autostat Executive Director Sergey Udalov delivered at the FinAuto 2026 forum.

Geely led imports among brands during the period, while the Geely Monjaro ranked first in the model lineup.

Imports of used passenger cars rose by 21% year-on-year in the Q1 to 82,300 units. Toyota leads in the used car segment, while the Honda Freed is the top model.

In the structure of new car imports, China ranked first with a 67.5% share, followed by Kyrgyzstan (20.5%) and Belarus (4%). Among used cars, Japan leads with a 57.7% share, followed by China (23.6%), and South of Korea (7.4%).