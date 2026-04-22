Alrosa unveils rare vivid pink diamond worth $743,300

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Alrosa has unveiled a vivid pink fancy color diamond from the Alrosa Diamond Exclusive collection valued at 56 mln rubles ($743,300) in St. Petersburg.

According to Alrosa, the event, taking place from April 21 to April 23, features a collection of 190 precious stones with a total value of 2.5 bln rubles ($33.2 mln).

Among the new additions, particular attention was drawn to a pair of gemstones being showcased for the first time. The first is a 1.07-carat cushion-cut diamond of vivid pink color — an extremely rare occurrence in nature — with an estimated value of 56 mln rubles ($743,300). The second is a 5-carat cushion-cut diamond of vivid yellow color, which experts estimate at more than 20 mln rubles ($265,500).

The Alrosa Diamond Exclusive showcases traditionally bring together investors, collectors, and connoisseurs of precious stones, offering investment-grade diamonds of the highest color and clarity categories, as well as rare fancy-colored stones with strong investment potential.

The company noted that these showcases form part of a broader series of Alrosa events aimed at developing the market for investment-grade diamonds in Russia. According to the company, clients in private banking and premium banking segments of Russian banks increased their purchases of investment-grade diamonds under the Alrosa Diamond Exclusive program by 40% last year alone.

The Alrosa Diamond Exclusive program of Alrosa, the world’s largest diamond mining group, serves as an investment instrument. The collection currently includes more than 400 rare investment-grade diamonds.