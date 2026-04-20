Russian stock market closes higher as major indices gain

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The MOEX Index finished Monday's main session up 1.09% at 2,753.66 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 2.19% to 1,152.97 points. The yuan fell by 11 kopecks to 10.99 rubles.

"The MOEX Index traded in positive territory on the first day of the week, edging toward intermediate resistance at 2,720-2,760 points by the evening. Buying in heavy-weight oil and gas stocks supported the upward momentum, though demand for exporters was capped by a strengthening ruble," said Andrey Smirnov, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Novatek shares (+2.7%) gained, likely driven by reports of active gas injections into European UGS facilities and a 3% jump in European gas prices today," noted Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

According to her, Segezha Group (-5.3%) led the decliners, facing renewed pressure after the release of its 2025 IFRS financial results late last week.

BCS World of Investments expects the MOEX Index to trade between 2,700-2,800 points on Tuesday, with the dollar at 74-76 rubles and the yuan at 10.8-11.1 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global also sees the MOEX Index within the 2,700-2,800 range. Their Tuesday forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan is 74-76, 88-90, and 10.9-11.4 rubles, respectively.