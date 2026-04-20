Civilian fuel supplies to European airports via NATO pipeline reduced — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. Supplies of aviation fuel for civilian use through a key European NATO pipeline have been disrupted due to military operations, adding pressure to supply chains, Bloomberg reported, citing Orkhan Rustamov, founder and CEO of trading firm Alkagesta.

According to him, in March and April additional volumes of military aviation fuel were injected into the Central Europe Pipeline System (CEPS) in Rotterdam. This situation led to a reduction in civilian jet fuel supplies, including to Frankfurt Airport, one of Europe’s largest aviation hubs. The increased use of the pipeline comes at a time when European airlines and airports are already facing serious fuel supply challenges due to the conflict with Iran, which has hampered imports from a key source.

The CEPS system was created during the Cold War, and its use for civilian purposes has long been permitted, provided that priority is always given to military needs. Today, it remains an integral part of Europe’s energy infrastructure, transporting around 225,000 barrels of petroleum products per day through a network of pipelines spanning more than 5,000 km.