Russia’s light industry market exceeds $32.79 bln

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The light industry market in Russia exceeds 2.5 trillion rubles ($32.79 bln), with domestic producers accounting for about 45% of the total, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with Vesti.

"The light industry market exceeds 2.5 trillion rubles. We account for around 45%, meaning that 1.2-1.3 trillion rubles is produced in Russia," he said. The share is expected to increase to 65% by 2030, the minister added.

According to him, the key task is to address the issue of raw materials. He also noted the need to shift raw material components to a domestic base. "Fully securing ourselves in terms of raw material supplies - and thus becoming more competitive, since this is where the highest value added is generated - is probably the main task for the next five years," Alikhanov stressed.