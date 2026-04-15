Maximum rate on ruble deposits down to 13.43% in first ten-day period of April — regulator

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The average maximum interest rate on ruble deposits in Russia’s ten biggest banks that attract the largest volume of deposits, fell in the first ten-day period of April 2026 compared to the previous ten-day period and amounted to 13.43% per annum, the Central Bank said.

The rate was 13.8% per annum in the second ten days of March, and 13.56% per annum in the third ten-day period of last month, according to the regulator.

Among the banks whose data the regulator uses to monitor rates are Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Alfa-Bank, the Russian Agricultural Bank, Bank DOM.RF, the Credit Bank of Moscow, T-Bank, Promsvyazbank, and Sovcombank.

Maximal rates on deposits accessible to any client are taken into account when determining the maximal interest rate by each credit institution. The Central Bank does not address rates with the capitalization of interest on the deposit and deposits with additional terms such as purchase of investment units to a certain amount, investment account opening, investment or life insurance program purchase, and the like. Deposits with their term divided into periods with different rates are also not considered.