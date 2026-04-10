Yakutia extends Master of Management in Creative Industries program to business aspects

YAKUTSK, April 10. /TASS/. The Arctic State University of Arts, Culture and Creative Industries in Yakutia extended the Master of Management in Creative Industries professional training program, focusing on local business projects development, the university's press service told TASS.

The program is designed to shape up a new type of management community in Yakutia, combining creativity, innovation and strategy for the local creative industries' sustainable development.

"The second term of the Master of Management in Creative Industries program has started in April," the university said. "This year, the focus is on development of local business projects. The second term features 55 students, the press service added.

The program was launched together with the Higher School of Innovation Management under Yakutia's governor. First creative economy managers in Yakutia graduated in December 2025. The program combines project management practices, innovative development and creative entrepreneurship. Graduates receive two documents - a diploma of additional professional training in Management and a certificate of advanced training in Project Management.

Yakutia's Arctic State University of Arts, Culture and Creative Industries trains specialists for culture, arts, and creative industries, and develops projects involving digital technology, science, and cultural heritage preservation. Earlier, the university, together with the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic and the Far Eastern Federal University, launched a program to manage creative spaces in the Far East.