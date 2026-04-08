Crisis situation with oil remains in Slovakia — PM

BRATISLAVA, April 8. /TASS/. The crisis situation with oil in Slovakia announced by the government in view of halted supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline remains, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"The crisis situation with oil remains," he said, cited by TASR news agency.

Slovnaft, the Bratislava-based refinery, which received oil from the government reserve earlier, fully returned to the storage facilities in the country, the prime minister noted.

Earlier reports of the Slovak mass media said that Slovnaft purchased raw hydrocarbons from other sources after the deliveries via Ukraine stopped. Kiev stopped oil pumping via the Druzhba oil pipeline on January 27.