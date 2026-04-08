Hungary not canceling gasoline price cap as Brussels demands — Orban

BUDAPEST, April 8. /TASS/. The European Commission requires that all EU member-nations should cancel gasoline price caps set by authorities to protect consumer interests but Hungary will not obey the commands from Brussels, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The prime minister confirmed that the engine fuel price cap introduced earlier in Hungary would remain in full force and effect. "The oil crisis is already on the threshold. Gasoline prices spiked all over Europe. I have data about the price change yesterday; they are alarming," Orban said in the video address streamed by Hungarian TV channels.

"According to all the estimates, the energy crisis in Europe is inevitable," the prime minister noted. Hungarian authorities set the gasoline and diesel fuel price cap as early as on March 10. In accordance with this decision, the price at retail sites was set at 595 forints (1.51 euro) for the 95-octane gasoline and 615 forints (1.56 euro) for diesel fuel.

"The European Commission attacked this procedure again. Brussels again requires that EU member-states should cancel the fuel price ceiling. If we do it, gasoline and diesel fuel prices will surge promptly," Orban added.