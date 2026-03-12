Iraq decides to continue oil production at 1.4 mln barrels daily — minister

TUNIS, March 12. /TASS/. Iraq decided to continue oil production at the level of 1.4 mln barrels per day, Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani told reporters.

"We made the decision to continue producing oil at the level of 1.4 mln barrels per day," the minister said, cited by INA news agency. Iraq is currently exporting 200,000 barrels of oil daily via Turkey, Syria and Jordan, he added.

Oil production in Iraq contracted from 4.3 mln barrels per day to 1.3 mln barrels daily due to disrupted navigation via the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports made earlier this week.