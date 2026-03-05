Russia to continue cooperating with Iran in promising projects — Energy Minister

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia is going to continue economic cooperation with Iran, including in promising new projects, Energy Minister and Co-chairman of the intergovernmental trade and economic cooperation Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

The official arrived at the residence of the Ambassador of Iran in Moscow to express condolences to the Iranian side and leave an entry in the condolence book.

"We worked very good during the intergovernmental commission’s meeting, which took place recently [on February 17 - TASS]," Tsivilyov said. "We spoke about agreements reached. I believe it is a major breakthrough," the minister said.

"They [the avenues of cooperation - TASS] will not be stopped, whatever the challenges are. So we will continue or work with Iran. We have recently signed a joint agreement within the intergovernmental commission, determined the work schedule for all areas achieved. And we will endeavor to adhere to this schedule, despite all these challenges," he added.