Profits of Russian banking sector to be above $42 bln in 2026 — Central Bank chief

ANOSINO, March 5. /TASS/. Profits of the Russian banking sector in 2026 will be at the last year level within 3.3-3.8 trillion rubles ($42.1 - 48.5 bln), Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the annual meeting of credit institutions with senior executives of the regulator.

"We expect this year, although it has just actually started, we expect profits approximately at the last year level within the range from 3.3 to 3.8 trillion rubles," Nabiullina said.

The national banking sector performed with a good result last year, the Central Bank chief said. "Our forecast for corporate loans now is growth within the range of 7-12%, and for mortgage loans - 6-11%. We also expect unsecured consumer lending will also return to growth - we estimate it within the limits of about 4-9%," Nabiullina added.