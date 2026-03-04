Hungary creates commission to determine Druzhba oil pipeline’s condition — Orban

BUDAPEST, March 4. /TASS/. The Hungarian government is establishing a commission to determine the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"We made the decision to create a commission to investigate the circumstances [of oil pipeline blocking] headed by State Secretary [of the Hungarian Energy Ministry] Gabor Czepek. Its task is to assess the real condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline on the spot. We demand from President Zelensky that he let our inspectors enter Ukraine and allow them to inspect the pipeline," Orban said in the video address streamed by M1 television.

Hungary also strengthened the security of dozens of critical energy installations in the country in view of the possible sabotage and attacks from Ukraine, the prime minister added.