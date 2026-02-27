Russia’s wheat exports to decline 7% in 2026-2027 season

BELOKURIKHA /Altai Region/, February 27. /TASS/. Wheat exports from Russia in the 2026-2027 agricultural season will decrease from 43.2 mln tons to 40 mln tons, but Russia will retain its leading position globally in exports of this crop, Director of ProZerno Vladimir Petrichenko said.

"Export potential is seen at 3.2 mln tons lower than previous season (2025-2026 season — TASS), but that is still 40 mln tons of wheat. So, first place in [wheat] exports will remain with us," Petrichenko said.

According to data from his presentation, wheat exports amounted to 40.2 mln tons in 2024-2025, are forecast at 43.2 mln tons in 2025-2026, and at 40 mln tons in 2026-2027. Thus, compared with the current agricultural season, exports will decline by slightly more than 7%.