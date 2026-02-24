Russia’s exports of frozen raspberries up 69% to almost $1.5 mln in 2025

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of frozen raspberries grew by 69% in value terms to almost $1.5 mln in 2025, according to expert estimates, the Agroexport federal center told TASS.

"According to expert estimates, Russia supplied more than 310 tons of frozen raspberries worth almost $1.5 mln to foreign markets in 2025. Compared to 2024, exports increased by 69% in value terms," Agroexport said.

Among top three importers in the reporting period were Belarus (more than $800,000), Kazakhstan (over $420,000), and Serbia (about $70,000).

Meanwhile, last year Russia resumed supplies of frozen raspberries to Serbia for the first time since 2018, Agroexport added.