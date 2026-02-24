Gazprom provides for gas reserves replenishment for 21 years in a row

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Gazprom provided for the replenishment of gas reserves above the production level for twenty-one years in a row, the Russian gas holding said.

"Gazprom ensured the replenishment of gas reserves above its production volume for twenty-one years in succession. In 2025, the company completed all the scheduled exploration efforts, including seismic, drilling, and testing of prospecting and exploration wells," the company said.

In particular, new hydrocarbon reservoirs were discovered in Yamal and Yakutia.

"The feedstock base of Gazprom in offshore Arctic was increased. Significant incremental growth of reserves was obtained at Ledovoye and Leningradskoye fields. Furthermore, construction of the next exploration well on Dinkov field was completed in challenging environmental and climatic conditions of the Kara Sea. This is part of the consistent work of the company on preparations for developing promising offshore fields," the company added.

Gazprom informed as of 2024 year-end that its explored gas reserves gained 64.4 bln cubic meters to 27.8 trillion cubic meters.