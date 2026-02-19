Kazakhstan seeks to develop multifaceted partnership with US — president

ASTANA, February 19. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and the United States have built a multifaceted partnership based on mutual respect, and Astana expects to continue cooperation with Washington on economic projects, including the development of critical minerals, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his article "Reliability Is the New Power" published in The National Interest magazine.

"Kazakhstan and the US have built a multifaceted partnership based on mutual respect and understanding. American companies have long been among Kazakhstan’s largest investors, notably in the energy sector. Today, this cooperation is expanding into new areas, including critical minerals, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and innovation," Tokayev said.

He recalled that Kazakhstan had recently reached an agreement with US company Cove Capital on developing a major tungsten deposit in the country. "Building on this momentum, we look forward to working with our US partners for the best interest of our peoples," he said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s steps toward joining the US-initiated Board of Peace for the governance of the Gaza Strip, as well as the Abraham Accords concluded in 2020-2021 with US mediation between a group of Arab countries and Israel, "make our partnership with the United States stronger than ever."

He also referred to Kazakhstan’s plans to become a key logistics corridor linking Europe and Asia, as well as to upcoming constitutional reform and a referendum in the country. "Kazakhstan remains firmly committed to being a reliable and honest partner that prioritizes stability, respects international obligations, and delivers tangible results," Tokayev concluded.

Earlier in February, the press service of Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna reported the signing of documents on a tungsten processing project based on the North Katpar and Upper Kairakty deposits in the Karaganda Region with US company Cove Capital, which plans to invest $1.1 billion in the project.

Tokayev is visiting Washington D.C. on February 18-19, where he is expected to take part in the first meeting of the Board of Peace and hold meetings with representatives of US companies.