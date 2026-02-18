{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia-Iran trade turnover up 13.1% in 11M 2025

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said the work of the intergovernmental commission covers a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN, February 18. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Iran increased by 13.1% in the first 11 months of 2025 to $4.8 bln, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"The close nature of our partnership is also confirmed by the positive dynamics of trade, which grew by 13.1% in the first 11 months of 2025, reaching $4.8 bln," he said on the sidelines of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The work of the intergovernmental commission covers a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, the minister noted. "The work of the intergovernmental commission covers a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in energy, transport, healthcare, education, and culture. We will discuss specific steps to strengthen trade and economic ties between Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran and will enshrine them in the final protocol," he added.

Iran welcomes Russian companies participating in country’s oil, gas projects — minister
According to Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, Moscow and Tehran made progress on the issue of gas imports
Read more
Press review: Ukraine seeks EU accession in 2027 and Germany urges Russian energy return
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 13th
Read more
Expert suggests Telegram may remain functional due to the messenger’s policy
Association of Bloggers and Agencies President Yulia Dolgova also highlighted the factor of using means to bypass blocking
Read more
US says Geneva talks with Iran met expectations — Axios
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that Iran and the United States had reached an understanding on a range of issues
Read more
Ukraine will only win as part of Russia, lawmaker says
Andrey Kartapolov highlighted that European politicians had already realized their defeat and were making such statements to justify themselves before their citizens
Read more
US allegations about China conducting nuclear tests baseless — Chinese embassy
Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington Liu Pengyu stressed that this is political manipulation aimed at pursuing nuclear hegemony
Read more
Any attempt to impose naval blockade on Russia illegal — Maritime Board chair
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that if the situation could not be resolved peacefully, the blockade would be broken and lifted by the Navy
Read more
Iraq approves agreement with Lukoil to cede operations at West Qurna-2 to local company
In early January, Iraqi authorities announced the transfer, stating it was occurring "in accordance with the provisions of the service and development contract"
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers blow up ferry in Dnepropetrovsk Region to skip combat — defense source
According to the source, it were soldiers of the Ukrainian army’s 67th brigade
Read more
Kiev carries out targeted terrorist attacks against children — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, these are precise, targeted actions through planting Lepestok mines and using drones
Read more
Russian diplomat calls any step toward Ukrainian settlement significant
It is Kiev and its Western backers who are diminishing the importance of negotiations, Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Ukrainian military attack Alyoshki district 750 times in one week
Ruslan Khomenko, head of the district, added that four civilians were wounded in Ukrainian strikes over the past seven days
Read more
US must build trust with Russia, China to prevent resumption of nuclear testing — expert
Executive Director of the American Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball emphasized that any US resumption of testing would set off a chain reaction of nuclear testing by other nuclear-armed states
Read more
Russia to test Internet provider drone similar to Starlink — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the drone will operate at an altitude of 15 to 24 kilometers
Read more
Russian fighters enter Ukrainian positions in forest near Konstantinovka, DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the enemy had seriously fortified Novodmitrovka, having constructed "strong fortifications"
Read more
US Department of State says China conducts nuclear tests
"China has used decoupling, a method to decrease the effectiveness of seismic monitoring to hide its activities from the world," Christopher Yeaw said
Read more
MOEX Index up 0.4% as morning trading session opens
As of 7:10 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was up by 0.19% at 2,770.72 points
Read more
Lavrov discusses strengthening strategic partnership with BRICS ambassadors
According to the Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed current issues on the global agenda, with a focus on the inadmissibility of undermining the central role of the United Nations
Read more
Europe harming itself by sabotaging its own interests — US Vice President
JD Vance also pointed out that that he would like to see greater efforts from European states to protect their borders in order to preserve "civilizational coherence"
Read more
Europe withdraws all gas it pumped in for heating season from storage facilities
European UGS facilities are currently 33.02% full
Read more
Slovakia requested Croatia to let Russian oil flowing over Adria pipeline
The Economy Ministry of Slovakia expects that feedstock supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline halted since early February will resume shortly
Read more
France, Germany on collision course over EU military leadership — Russian expert
Both countries vie for military leadership in the European Union, Alexander Kamkin noted
Read more
FACTBOX: Forty-three drones downed over Russian regions, one person injured
One person was injured in the drone attack on the city of Cheboksary
Read more
Zelensky fails to simulate fight against corruption, bigger sacrifice needed — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik also added that an international investigation could reveal Vladimir Zelensky as a key figure in embezzling Western funds
Read more
Japanese parliament to convene after ruling party’s victory in lower house elections
During the 150-day session, deputies will adopt the 2026 budget and consider key bills for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
Read more
Russia, Iran intend to expand cooperation in energy, transport, trade — Energy ministry
Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad met in Tehran ahead of the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation
Read more
Navy Chief Moiseyev heads Russian delegation at Milan 2026 multilateral naval exercise
In the next few days, the Marshal Shaposhnikov crew will take part in some protocol, cultural and sports events as part of the coastal phase of the multilateral naval exercise
Read more
What we know about second round of US-Iran nuclear talks on Tehran’s nuclear dossier
Tehran and Washington reached understanding on a range of general issues, the IRNA news agency said
Read more
Trilateral talks on Ukraine end in Geneva after 6 hours of discussions
The talks were held behind closed doors at Hotel InterContinental
Read more
Trump extends order authorizing detention of ships bound for Cuba for year
The US leader also added that a mass migration from Cuba would endanger United States national security
Read more
Polish president not coming to inaugural Gaza Board of Peace meeting — spokesperson
Polish President Karol Nawrocki will be represented by the head of the Bureau for International Policy, Minister Marcin Przydacz
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about collapse of military police building in Leningrad Region
According to preliminary reports, there were casualties as a result of the incident
Read more
US wants all nuclear powers to engage in nuclear disarmament talks
Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Yeaw said that is a high priority for Washington
Read more
Japan-Russia trade turnover up 14.65% in January to $692 mln — TASS calculations
Imports from Russia added 6% in the reporting period, while exports from Japan to Russia soared by 53.4% year-on-year
Read more
Total length of Russian roads reach 1.58 mln km — Transport Ministry
Regional roads stand at 502,500 km and federal roads equal 65,500 km
Read more
EAEU-Iran free trade agreement opens market to over 2,000 goods from Russia
The list of goods includes confectionery, flour, light industry products and machinery
Read more
US keeps influence on Venezuela through control over its oil sales — Energy Secretary
That money goes back down to Venezuela, Chris Wright said
Read more
What we know about Ukrainian settlement talks beginning in Geneva
The Russian delegation, which includes about 20 people, is headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more
Foreign mercenaries in Ukrainian forces almost absent on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk axis
Before, there were French and Poles, but now there was eliminated only one Georgian
Read more
Russia to hold informal UNSC meeting on media coverage of Ukrainian crisis on Feb 20
Russia plans to discuss the role of the Western and Ukrainian media in forming a distorted vision of the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Japan-Russia trade turnover in January increased by 14.65%, reaching $692 million
Japan increased coal imports from Russia by 258.6%
Read more
Canada’s nuclear weapons development would result in international isolation — newspaper
The media outlet doubts that Ottawa would use the weapons even if they were successfully produced
Read more
Russian troops break Ukrainian defenses near Kramatorsk after liberating Minkovka — expert
The Ukrainian army had many strongholds, materiel depots and temporary deployment sites in Minkovka, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Zelensky may suffer some kind of 'accident' if goes to talks — Ukrainian ex-officer
Vasily Prozorov added that Vladimir Zelensky is not just opposing the US administration without reason and that forces are standing behind him that do not want the fighting in Ukraine to end
Read more
Talks in Geneva address 'major issues, major compromises' — TASS source
The trilateral talks have been underway for over four hours
Read more
Kiev negotiator died during ‘special assignment’ — defense ministry
Three intelligence officers, staffers of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, were killed while performing special assignments, the statement noted
Read more
US gives guidance on combat operations to Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
Washington is engaging its allies in these activities, prompting them to send armaments to Ukraine, Director of the Second Department of CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Aleksey Polischuk noted
Read more
US Department of State claims that Russia, China conducted nuclear tests
Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Yeaw said that current situation in this sphere is extremely disadvantageous for Washington
Read more
Iran, US see progress at indirect negotiations in Geneva — Oman’s top diplomat
Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi stressed that in order to conclude a final deal "much work is yet to be done"
Read more
Ten skiers missing in California avalanche
The avalanche struck near the town of Truckee in the Castle Peak area northwest of Lake Tahoe, which is a popular destination for freeride skiing
Read more
Political, military groups to continue consultations in Geneva on Wednesday — Umerov
Vladimir Zelensky will be briefed on the results of the first day of talks, Ukraine’s chief negotiator said
Read more
Bank of Russia set dollar rate at 76.74 rubles for February 18
The official euro rate was lowered by 17.1 kopecks to 90.8658 rubles
Read more
Russian athletes to march at 2026 Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony — sports official
The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will be held in Italy on March 6-15
Read more
Japanese warships arrive in St. Petersburg on first visit
This is the first visit of the Japanese warships to the banks of the Neva River
Read more
Russia to demand legal codification of NATO’s non-expansion eastward — newspaper
According to the newspaper, Moscow will also demand the revocation of the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest Summit
Read more
Putin, Macron talk to each other 'on the go' after funeral service for Chirac
Putin talked with the French leader for about two minutes
Read more
Russian stock market closes with major indices decline
The yuan exchange rate dropped by 13.5 kopecks to 10.99 rubles
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia seeking to receive Russian oil through Croatia — Szijjarto
The Hungarian foreign minister noted that Ukraine is blocking the transit of crude from Russia for political reasons
Read more
European officials report arrival in Geneva for talks on Ukraine
Representatives of Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom are in Geneva
Read more
At least 43 Ukrainian UAVs shot down overnight over Russian regions and Black Sea
21 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region
Read more
United States may use military force if talks with Iran reach deadlock — Vance
US Vice President noted that there are a lot of options
Read more
Czech Republic suggests supplying oil to Slovakia over its branch of Druzhba pipeline
The First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic said that a small oil volume is meant
Read more
Galushchenko’s arrest shows Zelensky's corruption will not be swept under rug — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that Galushchenko’s detention demonstrates that NABU and those who stand behind NABU are quite serious
Read more
Corvette Stoiky took part in exercise with Iranian Navy ships in Gulf of Oman
This activity followed an unofficial port visit by the Russian vessel to Bandar Abbas
Read more
Ukrainian units face 'icy hell' in Kupyansk-Uzlovoy area — Russian Defense Ministry
Up to 30% of Ukrainian army soldiers in the Kupyansk direction are incapacitated due to frostbite and other cold-related injuries, and it is impossible to evacuate them
Read more
Cargo transportation over Northern Sea Route reach 37.02 mln tons — minister
The transportation plan for the last year totaled 35.1 mln metric tons
Read more
Russian detained in Sweden at US request — TV
The man is suspected of violating sanctions in 2022-2023
Read more
European Commission silent on problems with approving new sanctions package against Russia
According to the agenda of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives, the 20th package of sanctions will be discussed at the ambassadors level on February 18 and 20 and on February 23 at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels
Read more
FACTBOX: Telegram blocking speculation and mass channel crackdown
Roskomnadzor’s press service stated that the agency has nothing to add to previously published information regarding the possible blocking of Telegram
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry suggests simplifying branches’ opening for foreign banks
The draft document also stipulates lifting restrictions on banking with individuals - all the transactions and deals authorized for branches of foreign banks to be made with legal entities will be available for them
Read more
US trying to fabricate pretext for resuming nuclear testing — Chinese embassy
China urges the US to take concrete steps to safeguard the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, Liu Pengyu said
Read more
Telegram could meet all of Roskomnadzor’s requirements in month — MP
Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Andrey Svintsov stressed that Telegram has begun actively complying with illegal content blocking requirements
Read more
State Duma passes bill giving FSB power to turn off telecom services
The reasons for the shutdown will be set by the government
Read more
Military police building collapses in Leningrad Region, investigation underway — governor
Alexander Drozdenko has ordered assistance to the military in clearing the rubble
Read more
Kiev's negotiating team splits into two camps — The Economist
Head of Vladimir Zelensky's office Kirill Budanov believes that doing a deal now with Russia under the auspices of Washington will be more beneficial for Kiev, since the window of opportunity may close soon, the magazine claims
Read more
Road network funding amount to $43.2 bln in 2025 — Russian transport minister
Andrey Nikitin said that 1,600 km of were built and renovated in Russia in 2025
Read more
Finnish politician calls on the West to recognize Russia's red lines in Ukrainian conflict
Armando Mema noted that the Russian side had repeatedly spoken about security guarantees, but Europe "refused them with arrogance"
Read more
Mexico to continue assisting Cuba but will not supply oil for now — president
Claudia Sheinbaum also emphasized that Mexico respects the Cuban people’s right to self-determination and opposes foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs
Read more
Russia’s Petrosyan places fifth after short program at Olympics
The free programs are scheduled for February 19
Read more
Russian drone operators destroy enemy equipment in Ukrainian-controlled territory
According to the serviceman, a target falls into the trap roughly once a week
Read more
US strike on drug-trafficking vessels leaves 11 people dead — Pentagon
According to the statement, two of the vessels were detected and struck in the Eastern Pacific
Read more
Europe withdraws almost all gas it pumped in for heating season from storage facilities
Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to around 475 mln cubic meters on February 15
Read more
Russian MP slams Poland’s plans to claim reparations from Russia
"This is a 'smokescreen' of the dwarfish infantry on the fields of the proxy war against Russia," chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Russian troops deliver massive strike on Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Gazprom plans to put Kharasavey field in operation in 2026
Gradual recruitment of the operating staff is underway in connection with the planned launch of the field, the company said
Read more
Charges against China regarding nuclear tests shaky at best — US expert
Professor Peter Kuznick recalled that the first Donald Trump administration had made similar claims about Russia in May 2019 only to have most experts support Russia's denial
Read more
State Department confirms US wants China to take part in disarmament talks
The Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms expired on February 5
Read more
Talks on Ukrainian settlement in Geneva pass three-hour mark
The Russian delegation is led by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more
Lagarde to step down as ECB head ahead of schedule — FT
According to the report, Christine Lagarde wants to give outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron, whose term ends in May 2027, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz the opportunity to appoint a new head of one of the community's most important institutions
Read more
Press review: Geneva talks on Ukraine begin and Epstein case could spark GOP fiasco
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 17th
Read more
Ukraine ‘better come to the table fast,’ Trump says
The president says, the US urges Kiev to start being more flexible
Read more
Disagreements arise in EU on measures for new anti-Russian sanctions package — Bloomberg
According to the news agency, Greece and Malta speak against the proposal to replace the Russian oil price cap with a ban on maritime services for Russian oil, such as insurance and transportation
Read more
Putin to chair supervisory board meeting on strategic initiatives for 15th anniversary
The meeting will review the agency’s 2025 results and outline goals for the upcoming period
Read more
Three victims found dead at building collapse site in Russia’s Leningrad Region — governor
Investigative actions are ongoing, Alexander Drozdenko reported
Read more
Witkoff announces significant progress in negotiation process on Ukraine
According to the US Special Presidential Envoy, "both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal"
Read more
Large Flamingo missile production line destroyed in Ukraine, Zelensky admits
Vladimir Zelensky added that he could speak about this because the incident occurred some time ago
Read more
Envoy Filatov calls Ireland’s comment on alleged Russian threat dangerous illusion
According to the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov, a similar thesis, like in the other countries, is used to justify a course towards militarization of the country
Read more
LDP leader Sanae Takaichi reelected Japanese prime minister
Sanae Takaichi secured 354 votes
Read more
Russia develops Bulavka FPV interceptor system against drones
The drone is not equipped with a warhead, its maximum payload is 200 grams and the maximum speed is 270 km/h
Read more
Russia’s Petrosyan flawless in ladies’ short program at 2026 Italy Winter Games
The Russian, who is participating at the 2026 Games under a neutral status, had a clean performance skating to a mix of hits by US pop idol Michael Jackson
Read more
Russian delegation at Geneva talks reports directly to Putin — Kremlin spokesman
The Russian delegation is led by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more