Russia-Iran trade turnover up 13.1% in 11M 2025

TEHRAN, February 18. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Iran increased by 13.1% in the first 11 months of 2025 to $4.8 bln, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"The close nature of our partnership is also confirmed by the positive dynamics of trade, which grew by 13.1% in the first 11 months of 2025, reaching $4.8 bln," he said on the sidelines of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The work of the intergovernmental commission covers a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, the minister noted. "The work of the intergovernmental commission covers a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in energy, transport, healthcare, education, and culture. We will discuss specific steps to strengthen trade and economic ties between Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran and will enshrine them in the final protocol," he added.