Kazakhstan’s imports from Russia up 3.5%, exports down 14.8% in 2025

ASTANA, February 17. /TASS/. Kazakhstan imported goods from Russia worth over $19.23 bln in 2025, which is 3.5% higher than in 2024, according to data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan. In 2024, imports exceeded $18.58 bln.

Exports to Russia fell by 14.8% in money terms in 2025 to $8.14 bln, according to the Kazakh side. Astana estimated exports to Russia in 2024 at $9.55 bln. The republic’s Bureau of National Statistics estimates trade in dollars, but the majority of transactions are conducted in national currencies. The data for 2025 are preliminary as noted in the Bureau's report.

Among other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, the most significant dynamics last year were observed in trade relations between Kazakhstan and Belarus: exports grew by 58.3% to $271.2 mln, while imports rose by 23.7% to $937.4 mln. Exports of Kazakh goods to Kyrgyzstan increased by 29.3% to $1.66 bln, and to Armenia by 35.3% to $49 mln. Imports of goods from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan also grew by 17.1% to $580.3 mln, while imports from Armenia fell by 56.6% to $20.2 mln.

Overall, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover with all countries in 2025 amounted to almost $143.89 bln, an increase of 1.3% compared to 2024 when it was estimated at around $142 bln. Last year’s growth in trade turnover was primarily due to imports, which from all countries grew by a total of 7.4% to roughly $64.85 bln. Export revenues accounted for a large share of Kazakhstan's foreign trade, but decreased by 3.2% to $79.04 bln compared to 2024. The country's trade balance was positive in 2025, a similar situation to 2024.