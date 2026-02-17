Kazakhstan's imports of Russian textiles up 20%, footwear, haberdashery gain 32.7% in 2025

ASTANA, February 17. /TASS/. Imports of Russian textiles and textile products to Kazakhstan grew by more than 20% in monetary terms in 2025 compared to 2024, according to data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan analyzed by TASS.

Kazakhstan imported more than $960.5 mln worth of these products from Russia last year, up from $794.3 mln in 2024. Supplies of footwear, headwear, and haberdashery from Russia gained 32.7% to $100.2 mln from $75.5 mln.

Exports of textiles and textile products from Kazakhstan to Russia fell by 36.6% to $99.2 mln from $156.6 mln. Exports of footwear, headwear, and haberdashery, on the contrary, increased by around 5% to $12.7 mln from $12.1 mln.

In 2024 and 2025, Russia was the largest exporter and importer of these goods among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Trade in these goods between the two countries, in monetary terms, significantly exceeds trade with Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Kazakhstan's statistics are calculated in US dollars. The majority of trade between Russia and Kazakhstan is conducted in national currencies, the exchange rates of which fluctuated significantly in the reporting period.