Tourist flow across Russia exceeded 89 mln trips in 2025 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Tourist flow across Russia exceeded 89 million trips in 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at a meeting between Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and deputy prime ministers.

"According to current data, more than 89 million trips were made across the country in 2025," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that tourist flow grew at a more moderate pace than it was previously forecast. This was due to the situation in Anapa and restrictions on air travel, he added.

On December 15, 2024, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers sank in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea amid a storm. According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, about 2,400 tons of oil products leaked into the Black Sea. After the spill specialists reported traces of oil on the beaches of the Krasnodar Region, along the coastline stretching from Cape Panagia of the Temryuksky district to the Central beach of Anapa.