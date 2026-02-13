EU’s purchases of Russian pipeline gas, LNG down 13% in 2025

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) purchased Russian pipeline gas for 5.8 bln euros in 2025, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 7.4 bln euros, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations. The EU's total purchases of Russian gas decreased by 13% in the reporting period to 13.2 bln euros.

In December 2025, EU countries paid 575 mln euros for LNG from Russia, which is the highest since July 2025. The main importers were France (227 mln euros), Spain (145 mln euros), and Belgium (134 mln euros). The Netherlands purchased LNG from Russia for 40 mln euros.

The share of Russian LNG in total EU liquefied natural gas imports in 2025 equaled 16.1%. The United States ranked first with a 52.5% share.

The EU also imported 407 mln euros worth of Russian pipeline gas in December. The TurkStream gas pipeline currently remains the only active route for Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe.

The share of pipeline gas from Russia in the value of EU pipeline gas imports amounted to 16.3% last year. Algeria ranked first with 27.4%, followed by Norway (24.9%), and Azerbaijan (12.8%).