SUAL reduces stake in Rusal to 22.249% — company

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. SUAL (Siberian-Urals Aluminium Company) has reduced its stake in Rusal from 25.09% to 22.249%, the aluminum company announced in a statement published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The change in stake occurred on December 23, 2025.

TASS sent inquiries to Rusal and SUAL.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside of China and the only primary aluminum producer in Russia. Its largest shareholder, with a 56.88% stake, is En+ Holding, founded by Oleg Deripaska. SUAL Partners is Rusal's largest minority shareholder.