Bill on cryptocurrency regulation to be submitted to State Duma in March — ministry

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. A draft law on regulating cryptocurrencies in Russia may be prepared for submission to the State Duma in the next two weeks and submitted for consideration by the lower house of the parliament in March, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said.

"Regarding submission to the State Duma, I think we should complete regulatory procedures within the next two weeks. There are strict deadlines. I think it should happen in March," he said at the Alfa Talk conference.

This refers to legislation in the area of cryptocurrency regulation. The finance ministry is finalizing the regulatory procedures necessary for submitting the document to the State Duma.