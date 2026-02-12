Russia’s international reserves dropped by $29.3 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves declined by $29.3 bln over the week and totaled $797.5 bln as of February 6, 2026, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves amounted to $797.5 bln as of the close of business on February 6, 2026, having contracted by $29.3 bln or by 3.5% over the week, largely due to negative revaluation," the regulator informed.

The record high indicator of reserves totaling $826.8 bln was registered on January 30 of this year.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.