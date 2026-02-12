Bank of Russia to explore feasibility of national stablecoin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia plans to hold a study this year on the feasibility of developing the national stablecoin, First Deputy Chairperson Vladimir Chistyukhin said at the Alfa Talk conference.

"Our plans are to conduct research this year, where we will evaluate the situation once again. Indeed, our traditional position is that is not allowed, but considering the practice of some foreign countries, we will look once again at risks and prospects here and will also bring it to a public discussion," he said.

The Central Bank and the national government expect that the bill on cryptocurrencies regulation will be passed during the spring session of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, he added.