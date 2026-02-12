Europe imports over 50 bcm of LNG since start of heating season

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Since the start of the heating season in October, Europe has imported more than 50 bln cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

LNG flows from European terminals into the EU gas transmission system between October 2025 and February 2026 have exceeded 50 bcm.

Gas withdrawals from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities on February 10 totaled approximately 588 million cubic meters. The cumulative volume of withdrawals since the beginning of the month ranks only as the sixth highest for February. The total volume of gas currently held in storage stands at about 39.4 bcm.

The previous withdrawal season from European underground storage facilities ended on March 28, 2025, when storage levels stood at 33.57%. At present, European UGS facilities are 35.62% full — 16.62 percentage points below the five-year average for this date — compared with 47.9% a year earlier. Since the start of the heating season on October 13, EU countries have withdrawn around 57.5 bcm of gas from storage. Net withdrawals (the difference between withdrawals and injections) have exceeded 52 bcm, or 96% of the volumes injected during the summer.

A lower storage level by mid-February was observed only in 2022 (34%). That heating season concluded in March, when approximately 25-26% of reserves remained in storage. The absolute minimum level of gas in European storage facilities was recorded in March 2018 at 17.7%.