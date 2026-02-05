Bank of Russia to analyze, discuss monetary policy in coming years

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia initiated implementation of the analytical work plan as part of the monetary policy review by 2028, the regulator’s press service said.

"In 2026-2027, the Bank of Russia plans to hold analytical efforts and public discussions, and summarize the Monetary Policy Review by the middle of 2028," the Central Bank said.

The review goal is to assess the efficiency of monetary policy with consideration of evolution of macroeconomic conditions. The effort will be broken down into six topical blocks, including the inflation target format, the operating procedure of the monetary policy, the retrospective assessment of optimality of the monetary policy, communication as the macroeconomic policy tool, interaction of the monetary and other kinds of economic policies, and long-term trends.

The Bank of Russia invites lead experts, researchers and analysts to take part in the analysis of the monetary policy in listed areas. The regulator plans to organize a scientific conference to discuss research results in the middle of 2027. The review will be summarized by mid-2028.