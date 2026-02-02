Medvedev highlights Russia's push to compete in AI 'race,' create generative AI

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Russia is an active participant in the AI race, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"The fate of humanity" will be driven by the development of new technologies, none more prominent right now than AI, Medvedev said. "There are a lot of opportunities here because of the life-changing potential of artificial intelligence," the official noted. "Well, and don’t forget that we can expect to face challenges when we don’t participate personally in decision-making," he added.

"On the whole, everyone is trying to do something here," Medvedev said. "We, along with others, are in this race. And the most important thing here is to not lag too far behind," he added.

As for generative AI, Medvedev highlighted that there are only a few countries making progress on creating it. Among them are the US, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and several European countries, and "these are not full-fledged systems yet," the official stressed. "The pool of countries having more or less modern generative artificial intelligence systems is smaller than the nuclear club, for the time being," Medvedev noted. "So we are now moving forward with this, working on it, and I hope we will find success," he added.