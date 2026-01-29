{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian Railways freight loadings may reach 1.1 bln tons in 2026

The company noted that there is currently a surplus of rolling stock on the network

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Freight loadings on the network of Russian Railways could total 1.132 bln tons by the end of 2026, according to a statement on the holding’s official Telegram channel.

"Freight loadings on the Russian Railways network in 2026 are expected to reach 1.132 bln tons," the statement said.

The company noted that there is currently a surplus of rolling stock on the network: the fleet exceeds 1.4 mln units, at least 200,000 of which are considered excess.

"Systematic joint work with rolling stock operators to improve the efficiency of using loading resources has delivered tangible results," Russian Railways said. The average railcar turnaround time on Russian Railways infrastructure fell to 13.58 days in 2025 (down 0.72 days from 2024), while sectional speed increased by 8.4%. "By the end of the year, the share of loaded shipments delivered on time reached 99%," the holding added.

In addition, last year shippers submitted applications to transport 2.251 bln tons of cargo, while actual loadings amounted to 1.1158 bln tons. As a result, a significant volume of cargo was not accepted due to overstated plans on a number of routes. "We are ready to examine in detail the reasons for underloading in each specific case and, together with shippers, seek the most optimal solutions for all parties," Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov was quoted as saying.

The holding put forward a number of measures to improve performance. These include addressing complex situations at mass loading and unloading sites by seeking technological solutions to redistribute cargo flows and prevent the introduction of conventional restrictions; fine-tuning the allocation standards for empty railcars to avoid slowdowns in the movement of specialized rolling stock; and implementing a flexible approach to forming container trains, allowing their dispatch on certain routes with available capacity in consists ranging from 57 to 71 cars.

Deputy Transport Minister Alexey Shilo, also quoted in the statement, noted that the government has placed rail freight transportation under special oversight. "The Ministry of Transport informs relevant agencies about loading losses in specific industries to enable prompt responses and the search for solutions to bring cargo back to the rail network," the statement said.

Electricity disruptions in Ukraine affect power supply in Moldova — republic’s ministry
The Chisinau mayor instructed the relevant agencies to provide explanations for the situation that had emerged and urged citizens "to stay calm"
Read more
Putin announces additional measures to support defense sector in 2026-2028
"It is extremely important to effectively use available financial and other mechanisms and instruments of support" as Russia expects growth in the export of its defense products in 2026, Putin stressed
Read more
Energy ceasefire will change nothing for Kiev — former prime minister
Nikolay Azarov said that restoring the system will require approximately two years, emphasizing that the damage is so severe that a mere week’s pause is insignificant
Read more
Current tensions within NATO should not be underestimated — Russian MFA
Alexander Grushko added that there have been many splits within NATO
Read more
Russian defense exports to grow significantly in 2026 — Putin
Additional support measures will be introduced within the framework of the new federal project for development of military-technical cooperation with foreign countries for the period of 2026-2028, the Russian leader added
Read more
Russian Special Envoy Dmitriev arrives in Miami
The news agency Reuters reported earlier, citing sources, that he was expected to arrive in Miami on January 31 for a meeting with officials of the US administration
Read more
Rafah border crossing to open in both directions on February 2
Rafah’s opening in both directions is envisaged by the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal
Read more
Putin praises Russian weapons as advanced and battle-tested
The Russian leader noted that the groundwork laid allows for expanding both the range of weapons and the geography of supplies
Read more
Israel delivers 17 airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Among the targets was an industrial zone in Daoudiya and warehouses holding construction equipment
Read more
UN has no moral right to participate in Ukraine talks — envoy
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya added that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "clearly playing on one side"
Read more
FACTBOX: Trump declares state of emergency in US over alleged threat from Cuba
Under US law, this grants the president authority to impose duties on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba
Read more
Drone operators destroy dozen units of Ukrainian equipment, artillery near Krasnoarmeysk
Russian operators also detected and destroyed a Ukrainian army heavy copter in the sky and a control point for enemy drones
Read more
Not only Ukraine, but also entire Western world losing to Russia — Internet entrepreneur
Kim Dotcom, founder of the file-sharing network Megaupload, said that Russia should not waste time normalizing relations with Western countries
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky torpedoes peace prospects, evades responsibility, says Russian senator
A peaceful settlement cannot be achieved without Kiev’s recognition of the real frontline situation and its readiness for dialogue
Read more
Diplomat calls Western panic over risk of nuclear accidents in Ukraine 'far-fetched'
"Due to power outages at nuclear power plants under Kiev's control, it was necessary to reduce output capacity periodically," Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
EU, NATO countries preparing for 'inevitable' confrontation with Russia — senior diplomat
"Russia is now viewed as a long-term threat," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed
Read more
Venezuela and India strengthen strategic cooperation — Rodriguez
Venezuela’s authorized President gratitude to the government and the people of India for their support
Read more
Rodriguez to grant amnesty to political prisoners
"I want to announce a decision to promote a general amnesty law that will cover the entire period of political violence from 1999 to the present," Rodriguez said
Read more
Guterres’ position on Donbass due to pressure of Western states — expert
"I think that this statement by the secretary general pours water into the mill of the policy of neocolonialism," Scientific director of the Russian Military Historical Society Mikhail Myagkov said
Read more
Trump hopes US Supreme Court monitors results of his tariff policy
Trump had previously said that the duties had brought the United States about $600 billion, and said that if the court invalidated the tariff measures, the American administration would find a replacement for them
Read more
Frontline situation speaks for itself — Kremlin
Russian forces are going on a successful offensive in Donbass as they clear one locality after another of Ukrainian formations over there
Read more
Abandoning New START carries too many risks for US — The American Conservative
Military and political commentator Jennifer Kavanagh casts doubt on the idea that extending the deal could have escaped the attention of the US administration
Read more
Russia to take into account Japan’s source toward supporting Kiev, anti-Russian sanctions
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, amid the current developments in Japan, where "a parliamentary election campaign has recently started, speculations on the above-mentioned topic are seen as pure populism"
Read more
Japan to help US build major gas pipeline in Alaska — Trump
US President previously said that besides Japan, South Korea wants to invest in the construction of a gas pipeline in Alaska
Read more
Russia honored all defense export contracts, with revenues above $15 bln — Putin
Such results provide an additional opportunity to allocate funds for the upgrade of defense sector plants, for the expansion of their production capacities, and for looking-forward scientific studies, Putin said
Read more
Electricity disruptions in Ukraine affect power supply in Moldova — republic’s ministry
The Chisinau mayor instructed the relevant agencies to provide explanations for the situation that had emerged and urged citizens "to stay calm"
Read more
Zelensky must comply with agreements reached by leaders of Russia, US — top lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin noted that Vladimir Zelensky's unwillingness to reach a compromise on Donbass and the use of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant confirms his inadequacy
Read more
ICE expands powers of agents to detain people without warrant — NYT
According to the experts interviewed by The New York Times, such an interpretation would make issuing a warrant essentially meaningless and allow federal agents to detain almost anyone
Read more
EU is party to Ukraine conflict, cannot monitor ceasefire — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko also mentioned the disastrous experience the European Union has accumulated in recent years and its subversive role
Read more
Previously doxed teenager says Mirotvorets database used to intimidate children, parents
According to Faina Savenkova, the founders of the website and those backing it should be prosecuted under Russian law
Read more
Ukraine’s power grid hit by rolling blackouts, says energy minister
Power outages have affected nearly all the regions of Ukraine in one way or another
Read more
Guterres’ 'bizarre statement' and costly Russophobia: MFA spokeswoman’s statements
Maria Zakharova also said that Moldova’s Russophobia is pushing the country "to nowhere" and costs it too high
Read more
Europe rejects Zelensky's claims about delay in delivery of Patriot missiles — news agency
The European officials did not provide any details
Read more
Rosoboronexport's order portfolio exceeds $60 billion — CEO
The company's CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS following a meeting of the Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation with Foreign States chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about winning bid to acquire Domodedovo Airport
Perspektiva LLC, a subsidiary of the Sheremetyevo Airport, has won the auction
Read more
Trump considering raids, special forces ops inside Iran — media
Among the riskiest scenarios under consideration is the covert deployment of US special forces to destroy or disable Iranian nuclear sites that were not hit during the US strikes in June 2025
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Kiev loses 1,205 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
State Department approves sale of $9 billion of missiles to Saudi Arabia for Patriots
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement that the sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia meets the United States’ foreign policy and national security goals
Read more
US duties play important role in conflict resolution, says Trump
"In nine months, I settled eight raging conflicts, WARS, and tariffs deserve much of the credit," US President said
Read more
Netherlands ruling coalition declares Russia ‘key security threat’
The agreement does not provide any specific evidence or confirmed facts, and the wording is general and evaluative
Read more
Putin-Trump phone talk scheduled for Saturday — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman confirmed the US media reports saying that Trump and Putin will speak on the phone on Saturday
Read more
US did not share plans for Iran with Persian Gulf allies — Fox News
On January 26, Trump announced that a "huge armada" was heading towards Iran
Read more
Rosatom delivered uranium, gold mining target for 2025
First Deputy CEO of Rosatom Nedra Alexey Shemetov said that commercial operation of the Severnoye goldfield in Yakutia kicked off
Read more
West battlegroup develops heavy carrier drone for Koshchei anti-tank mine
The source said that various types of ammunition, such as the TM-62 anti-tank mine, food, water and relay equipment can serve as a payload for the Koshchei drone
Read more
Press review: Russia ready to aid Syria as Trump tariffs fall short on US national debt
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 29th
Read more
Russia resolutely condemns US illegitimate bans against Cuba — diplomat
This is yet another and quite radical recurrence, the strategy of maximum pressure on the Island of Freedom repeatedly used by Washington
Read more
EU loses autonomy on all key issues, senior Russian official says
Maxim Oreshkin said that the European Union de facto entered the orbit of the United States of America
Read more
Russia to present battle-tested innovations at Saudi Arabia expo
"Rosoboronexport is expanding its range of weapons and military equipment promoted on the international market," the company's CEO Alexander Mikheyev added
Read more
NPO Mashinostroyeniya meets all orders from Russian Defense Ministry
NPO Mashinostroeniya produces the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, the Onyx cruise missile, the Bastion coastal defense missile system, maintains the UR-100N UTTKh intercontinental ballistic missile, and creates Earth radar surveillance satellites
Read more
Russia acquired sound portfolio of new defense export orders last year — Putin
Therefore, the Russian system of military-technical cooperation not merely demonstrated efficiency and high resilience, the head of state stressed
Read more
US-Iran conflict would devastate global economy, destabilize Middle East — expert
According to Somchai Virunhaphol, "the world is witnessing blatant double standards"
Read more
Russian envoy discusses Kiev’s hunt for medics, intensified attacks and manipulation at UN
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said that at least 293 children suffered from Ukrainian attacks in 2025
Read more
Issue of Donbass, Crimea’s self-determination reveals UN’s double standards — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said the criteria for such a division are clear only to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and "evidently lie outside the legal sphere"
Read more
US Justice Department announces release of all documents from Epstein case file
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche pointed out that the US Department of Justice is publishing "more than three million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images in total"
Read more
Putin sees prospects for closer defense cooperation with Africa
He recalled that first the former Soviet Union and then Russia supplied African countries with large quantities of weapons and combat vehicles, trained specialists in their production, use, and repairs, as well as military personnel
Read more
UR-100N UTTKh missile service life to be extended by several years — developer
The UR-100N UTTKh missiles are used as carriers for the Avangard hypersonic warhead
Read more
'Warnings' from West regarding vessel movements unacceptable — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the desire of European officials to blame others for all their troubles is generally understandable
Read more
Trump asks Putin to refrain from striking Kiev until February 1 — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov did not clarify whether Russia had responded to Trump’s proposal to halt the strikes
Read more
State Department approves sale of $5.7 billion of armored vehicles, helicopters to Israel
The documents say the sale of weapons to Israel will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by strengthening the security of a strategic partner in the Middle East
Read more
More than half of Britons want to replace Starmer
Only 21% of the respondents supported Starmer as head of the party and government, while 51% of respondents supported the election of a new Labor leader
Read more
NATO advises Northern Europe to start developing offensive information operations
NATO also advised the Nordic and Baltic states to assign responsibilities in this area and regularly conduct joint exercises
Read more
Zelensky asked for meeting with Putin, not the other way around — Kremlin
Earlier, the Kremlin confirmed that Zelensky had an open invitation to Moscow for talks with Putin, and that Russia would ensure his safety if he came
Read more
Share of grain in Russian agricultural exports to decrease to 25% by 2030 — minister
In 2025, exports of agricultural products with high added value grew by 8% to $19 bln, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut noted
Read more
Interstate Aviation Committee suspends certificate for Boeing-737 aircraft in Russia
According to public sources nearly 190 Boeing-737 aircraft of different modifications are currently in service in Russia
Read more
Ukrainian army loses over 75 soldiers in North battlegroup's area of responsibility
Russian forces also destroyed two vehicles and a field artillery piece of the Ukrainian army during the day
Read more
Senate approves government financing until end of fiscal year
The bills were approved with 71 votes for and 29 against
Read more
Action legend Seagal lists mansion outside Moscow for sale
According to the statement, the residence includes a two-story mansion, a two-car garage, a guest house, a bathhouse, and a barbeque gazebo, all situated on a forested plot of 1,500 square meters
Read more
Europe drives itself to decline with ban on Russian gas, Sachs believes
Sachs said that Europe should resume diplomacy with Russia, return to the principles of comprehensive security and restore economic ties
Read more
Almost all Russia's settlements with China, India conducted in national currencies — VTB
Chief Executive Officer Andrey Kostin said that over these years, the trading partners have gradually moved to a payment system that practically does not use the dollar or euro
Read more
Trump not to back down from trying to get Greenland — Jeffrey Sachs
Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University likened Trump’s behavior to that of a four-year-old child
Read more
Ukraine, Europe should support Trump’s peace plan — Russian special envoy
Kirill Dmitriev commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that Ukraine did not receive a batch of air defense missiles because Europe did not pay for them
Read more
Russian cosmonauts conduct zero gravity experiment aboard space station
During the experiment, an operator wearing virtual reality glasses tracks the movement of a small mark on the screen with his eyes
Read more
Grinch tanker detained by French Navy has no connection with Russia — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow considers any infringement on freedom of navigation unacceptable
Read more
Tokyo University to begin human trials of Nipah virus vaccine in April — newspaper
The vaccine is based on the measles virus
Read more
Saudi defense minister believes US refusal to strike to strengthen Iran — Axios
According to the sources, the Saudi minister outlined this position at a closed briefing in Washington with the participation of the heads of local think tanks
Read more
EU to replace Russian oil price cap by complete ban of marine transportation — Bloomberg
The news agency said the proposal was backed by EU countries, which adopt sanction packages under the principle of unanimity
Read more
France needs at least 10 years to reach Russia's level in hypersonic weapons — expert
Xavier Moreau explained that Russia is the only country in the world capable of mass-producing hypersonic weapons
Read more
FSB thwarts Ukrainian plot to kill Russian serviceman in St. Petersburg
A Makarov pistol with ammunition and a silencer was seized from the attacker
Read more
Press review: Russia, UAE hold Kremlin talks and NATO plans defense bank by 2027
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 30th
Read more
Tank army to be formed near Moscow by wintertime — source
Russia's first Tank Army and the newly-formed 20th Combined Arms Army will be the first to receive the newest Armata tanks and Kurganets infantry fighting vehicles, the source says
Read more
Kiev's aversion to compromise, desire to fight for nuclear plant mean disaster — deputy
"Must be prevented by any means to prevent a new Chernobyl on our land," first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration, and relations with compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky noted
Read more
Iraq to hold presidential election on February 1 — agency
The presidential election was initially scheduled for January 27, but the parliament session was postponed due to lack of quorum
Read more
Ukrainian army loses over 140 soldiers in West battlegroup area of responsibility
Air defense units and mobile firing groups shot down eight aircraft-type UAVs and 73 heavy quadrocopters in the air
Read more
Zelensky's policy boils down to dragging out talks as long as possible — politician
At the same time, former Ukrainian prime minister Nikolay Azarov noted that Vladimir Zelensky's refusal to visit Moscow was expected
Read more
Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 22 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Europe completely at a loss, does not know where to turn — Russia’s ambassador to UN
Vasily Nebenzya said that Europe became a victim of its own conceptual framework, based on rules it once promoted
Read more
Russia develops 340 military-technical cooperation projects with foreign countries — Putin
According to Putin, joint work in this area will improve the characteristics of existing weapons and equipment, as well as develop new promising models, including those in demand on the global market
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about current escalation around Iran
Donald Trump is looking at different military options against Iran, ground operations among them, but prefers to find a diplomatic solution to the situation
Read more
Western intelligence agencies find no evidence of Iran's creation of nuclear weapons — NYT
According to US estimates, Iran has not built new nuclear facilities, although activity has been observed at two unfinished sites in Natanz and Isfahan, the newspaper said
Read more
Cocoa beans prices drop below $4,000 per ton on ICE first time since November 14, 2023
The futures price lost 5.27% to $3,957 per metric ton
Read more
US cannot keep oil prices below $50 per barrel, Jeffrey Sachs tells TASS
Earlier, Trump said that the United States would like to see a further decline in the international oil prices to $53 per barrel
Read more
Europe has withdrawn 80% of gas it pumped into storage facilities for heating season
Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to around 758 mln cubic meters on January 28
Read more
Eurasian Economic Union to start free trade zone talks with four countries
Belarusian Vice Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich said that the EAEU approved the top-priority countries
Read more
Cuba declares ‘international emergency’ amid US threats
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing for duties on foreign countries that provide any oil to Cuba
Read more
Wheat to Cameroun shipped first time from Russian Baltic seaport
The batch with the volume of 47,700 metric tons was shipped from the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region
Read more
Free higher education should be off limits to “C” pupils, minister says
According to Kuzminov, “The majority of even poor people agree that ‘C’ pupils should not get higher education at the expense of taxpayers”
Read more
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Read more
Trump says attracted $18 trillion in investment per year against $1 trillion under Biden
Earlier, Trump said that by the end of 2025 investments in the US economy could exceed $20 trillion thanks to imports duties
Read more
Russia will ensure rights of gas exporters if EU violates agreements — MFA
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Russia has long been successfully redirecting gas supplies toward new centers of global economic growth, primarily in Asia
Read more
Russian troops expand buffer zone in Sumy Region by 10 km — military expert
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on January 29 that its Battlegroup North had liberated the settlement of Belaya Beryoza in the Sumy Region through active operations
Read more
Russian military-technical cooperation with Africa returns to level seen during Soviet era
It has even surpassed it in some respects, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told
Read more