Russian imports of fish, seafood up 3% annually in 2025

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian fish and seafood imports had an uptick by 3% in physical terms and by 7% in the money value and totaled 680,000 metric tons worth $3.1 bln, the Fish Union said.

"Russian imports of fish and seafood in 2025 increased (as compared to 2024) by 3% in terms of the weight and by 7% in cash to 680,000 metric tons to the amount of $3.1 bln, the analytical center of the Fish Union calculated on the basis of data from customs services of foreign countries," the association said.

Belarus became the top supplier as of the year-end with the share of about 16% in physical and 11% in value terms. Imports from the country contracted at the same time by 3% annually in physical terms and by 8% in money terms to 112,000 metric tons ($336 mln).

China comes in second with the physical share of 14% and 13% in cash. Imports from the country gained 14% year on year in physical terms and 11% in the money value last year to 96,000 metric tons worth $410 mln.

Turkey is third. Its share is 11% in physical terms and 16% in value terms. Imports from Turkey added 4% annually in physical terms and 13% in money terms and reached 75,000 metric tons ($482 mln).

Chile is at the fourth position with its deliveries to Russia soared last year by 28% physically and by 35% in cash to 64,000 metric tons valued at $350 mln. Vietnam is the fifth top supplier to Russia. Imports from the country gained 8% physically and lost 7% in value terms last year to 57,000 metric tons ($215 mln).