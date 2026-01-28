Price of gold futures hits a new all-time high, exceeding $5,300 per troy ounce

The price of gold futures with settlement in February 2026 hit a new all-time high on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange), exceeding $5,300 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 11:32 a.m. Moscow time (08:32 a.m. GMT), the price of the precious metal was up 4.4%, reaching $5,306 per troy ounce.

By 11:45 a.m. Moscow time (08:45 a.m. GMT), the price of gold had slowed down to $5,285.3 per ounce (up 3.99%).

Meanwhile, the price of palladium futures with delivery in March 2026 on the NYMEX was at $1,990.5 per troy ounce (+5.84%), and platinum futures with delivery in April 2026 rose by 5.45% to $2,675.7 per troy ounce. The price of silver futures with delivery in March 2026 on the Comex exchange rose by 7.8% to $114.22 per troy ounce.