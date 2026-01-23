Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.1% to 2,765.39 points and 1,145.68 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 1.95 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.84 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.14% at 2,771.88 points and at 1,148.37 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.44 kopecks at 10.844 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.11% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,771.2 points.