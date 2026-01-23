Russia cuts pipeline gas supplies to Europe by 45% in 2025 — IEA

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia reduced its pipeline gas supplies to the EU by 45%, or by 13 bln cubic meters, in 2025 due to the cessation of transit through Ukraine, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on the gas market.

Supplies of Russian pipeline gas to the European Union fell by 45% (or nearly 13 bln cubic meters) in 2025 due to the halt of gas transit through Ukraine. Exports to Turkey increased by 2% year-on-year in the first 11 months of 2025, the report said.

As a result, the share of Russian pipeline gas in Europe’s gas demand last year stood at around 8%, the IEA noted.