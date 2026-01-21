Russia to allocate extra $116 mln to improve reliability of its electric grid in 2026

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate additional 9 billion rubles ($116 mln) in federal funds to strengthen the national electric grid in 2026, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and members of the government.

The minister said that at the end of 2025 the authorities came to conclusion that additional material and technical resources would be needed to promptly respond to emergencies at electric power and heat supply facilities. The minister asked the President to support the creation of such a federal reserve based on the Federal Reserve Agency.

"We will continue to work to improve the reliability of the power supply. In addition to the planned repair and investment programs, we will allocate over nine billion rubles in federal funds this year to strengthen the distribution grid," Tsivilyov said.

He noted that more than 23,000 emergency response teams (about 150,000 people and 60,000 units of specialized equipment) are constantly trained to respond to power outages. In addition, over 8,000 backup power sources with a total capacity of approximately 1 GW have been prepared.

"Our special focus remains on the Far East, southeastern Siberia, the south of the country, Dagestan, the reunified and border regions, as well as the isolated power system of the Kaliningrad Region," the minister added.