OPEC+ states’ output down 60,000 bpd in December, 270,000 bpd behind target — IEA

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Oil production by OPEC+ countries participating in the output reduction agreement fell by 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December 2025, though they were 270,000 bpd behind the OPEC+ target considering voluntary cuts and compensations, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported.

According to the report, the targeted level of OPEC+ output within the agreement in December stood at 36.47 mln barrels per day (mbd), while real production reached 36.19 mbd, which brings the volume behind the plan to about 270,000 bpd.

Production by all OPEC+ countries fell to 43.29 mbd last month.

In December, Kazakhstan’s production was 60,000 bpd higher than the target, Iraq’s output exceeded the target by 190,000 bpd, while the production by the UAE and Oman was 240,000 bpd and 10,000 bpd above the target, respectively, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, Russia fell short of its permitted production level by 20,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia by 400,000 bpd, and Kuwait by 40,000 bpd.