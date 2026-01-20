Russian marine container transshipment market down 4.9% annually in 2025

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Russian marine container transshipment market lost 4.9% year on year to 5.35 mln TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS], Delo company said on its official Telegram account.

"The Russian market of marine transshipment of containers totaled 5.35 mln TEU. This is 4.9% smaller than a year earlier," the company said.

The container freight turnover of marine terminals of Global Ports, a Delo member-company, dropped by 4.4% annually to 1.1 mln TEU. The consolidated marine turnover of non-container cargoes gained 1.1% to 6.7 mln metric tons last year.

"The decline of containerized imports led to the contraction of market volumes in general amid turnovers of loaded exports at the level of 2024. The market declined by 9.5% year on year in the fourth quarter," the company informed.

In 2025, Baltic (+4.7%) and Azov-Black Sea basins (+4.1%) outpaced Far Eastern terminals by the growth rate (-12,9%) and continued recovering their market share, the company noted.

"The holding is above the market in terms of growth rates in the Baltic Basin," Delo said. Transshipment of containers at Global Ports marine terminals in the Northwest surged by 13.2% last year on an annualized basis (compared to 4.7% growth in the region).

"The holding continues ramping up transshipments of fertilizers at terminals of the Baltic Basin (+19.8 year on year as of 2025 year-end), consistently reducing the volume of less marginal coal transshipment (-46.2% year on year over the same period," Delo added.