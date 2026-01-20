Silver hits all-time high, surpassing $95 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The price of the March 2026 silver futures contract on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) hit an all-time high, surpassing $95 per troy ounce.

As of 11:53 a.m. Moscow time, the precious metal was up 7.38% at $95.07 per troy ounce.

By 12:08 p.m. Moscow time, silver accelerated its gains to $95.295 per troy ounce (+7.63%). The February 2026 gold futures contract on Comex was up 3.08% at $4,736.9 per troy ounce.

At the same time, the March 2026 Brent crude futures contract on the ICE exchange in London was down 0.28% at $63.76 per barrel. The March 2026 WTI crude futures contract stood at $59.12 per barrel (-0.37%).