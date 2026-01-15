Russia ranks third in terms of share of total value of gas imports to EU in November 2025

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia had the third-highest share in the total value of gas imports to the EU totaling 13.7% in November 2025 after the United States and Algeria, down from 16% in October, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

In November, the European Union purchased gas worth 752.5 mln euros from Russia.

The United States ranked first with 26.8% and 1.5 bln euros in LNG supplies, followed by Algeria with an 18% share and 989 mln euros in deliveries to Europe, Norway with 13.3% and 729 mln euros, and Azerbaijan with 6.1% and 337 mln euros.

Overall, Russia's share of gas imports by EU countries amounted to 15.9% from January to November 2025 (third among all suppliers), compared to 19.4% in the previous year. Total EU purchases of Russian gas decreased by 6% in the period to 12.2 bln euros. The United States is the leading supplier of gas to the EU with 29.7%, followed by Algeria (16.4%), and Norway (11.8%).

In October 2025, a phased ban on all purchases of Russian gas by the EU from January 1, 2028 was approved. The decision applies to both pipeline and liquefied natural gas. The conclusion of new gas contracts will be prohibited from January 1, 2026, short-term contracts must be completed by June 17, 2026, and the implementation of long-term contracts may continue until January 1, 2028.

The EU also included in the 19th sanctions package a complete ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts from April 25, 2026, and under long-term contracts from January 1, 2027. The purchase, import, or transfer, directly or indirectly, of LNG produced or exported from Russia is prohibited.