Russia Increases pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 3% in 11 months of 2025

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia increased its pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 3% year on year in January-November 2025, reaching 18.9 bln cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

According to the regulator, in November Turkey imported a combined 1.2 bln cubic meters of Russian gas via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines.

Overall, pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to Turkey totaled 18.9 bln cubic meters in the first 11 months of 2025, up 3.4%. If liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments are also taken into account (no LNG deliveries were made in 2025), the increase in total Russian gas supplies to Turkey in January-November amounted to just 1.7%.

In 2024, Russia raised its pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6%, to slightly more than 21 bln cubic meters. Total gas deliveries from Russia to Turkey, including LNG, exceeded 21.5 bln cubic meters.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines running under the Black Sea. The Blue Stream pipeline was commissioned in early 2003; its design capacity is 16 bln cubic meters per year, with a total length of 1,213 km. The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two lines, one intended for gas supplies to Turkish consumers and the other for gas deliveries to Southern and Southeastern Europe. The total capacity of TurkStream is 31.5 bln cubic meters, and its operation began in January 2020.

Gas consumption in Turkey reached an all-time high in 2025, according to TASS calculations based on data from the Turkish energy exchange EPIAS. Demand for gas on the domestic market last year approached 64 bln cubic meters, up 13% from 2024.