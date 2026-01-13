US tariffs on countries trading with Iran not to have strong effect on India — newspaper

NEW DELHI, January 13. /TASS/. The decision of US President Donald Trump to introduce 25% tariffs against countries cooperating with Iran will not have a significant impact for the Indian foreign trade, The Hindu newspaper said, citing experts and data of the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The share of Iran in Indian exports stood at 0.26% as of November 2025. The similar indicator for imports was 0.04% in the same months. The trade turnover between the two countries declined dramatically after 2019, when international sanctions were introduced against Iran.

Experts are confident that the suspension of the trade exchange between New Delhi and Tehran will have short-term consequences. It will adversely affect supplies of the Basmati rice to Iran, which account for 61% of total Indian exports to Iran. Furthermore, supplies of tea, essential oils and fruits may be affected but adverse consequences will not last for long. As regards imports from Iran, short-term problems may occur only in respect of procurement of the Iranian fruits.