Kazakhstan exported record high grain volume abroad

ASTANA, December 24. /TASS/. Grain exports from Kazakhstan reached the record-high figure of 13.4 mln metric tons in 2025, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov said.

"Record-breaking 13.4 mln tons of grain were shipped for exporters in the current marketing year, which is an unprecedented indicator. Taking into account feed meal, the volume exceeded 15 mln tons," Saparov said, cited by the press service.

About four million metric tons of grain were exported from the new harvest, up 13.6% year on year. Kazakh agribusiness produce is supplied to fort-five countries. "Proactive exports are playing the key role in domestic market stabilization. Since Kazakhstan produces 2-3 times more grain than the domestic demand, exports of the surplus lift the pressure on prices in Kazakhstan," the press service added.